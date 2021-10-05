As part of its Pipeline Replacement Program, Atmos Energy has started replacing 30,800 feet of bare steel pipe in Bowling Green.
Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs for Atmos Energy, said the project will cost about $12 million and will not be completed until September 2022.
“It was just time to get that bare steel out and get the new steel in there,” Coomes said. “We went after our worst, oldest pipe first. We review it every year, and it was time to go into Warren County now.
“By far, it’s all about safety,” she said. “Since we started replacing all our pipes in our system, we have reduced leaks by 70%. Everybody wants a system that’s safer and more reliable. All of that is achieved through this program.”
The project’s construction began this week on Veterans Memorial Lane heading toward Russellville Road. Workers will then move across from Russellville Road and follow along the railroad tracks before going under Interstate 165 (Natcher Parkway).
Areas involved in the construction include Festival Drive, the Walmart entrance off U.S. 231, Thames Street from Veterans Memorial Lane to River Avon Court, Stonehedge Avenue from Veterans Memorial Lane to Jennings Court, Industrial Drive between Dishman Lane and Campbell Lane and Nashville Road from Dishman Lane to Lostwoods Avenue.
“It’s part of getting rid of some of our oldest pipe in the system,” Atmos Energy Bowing Green Operations Supervisor Doug Bower said. “With this particular line, it was put in during the early 1950s and it’s run its life. It’s one of our main feeds that brings gas into Bowling Green.”
Atmos Energy said it’s working with local officials should road closures become necessary.
There will be signage and professional flagging crews on site, and Coomes said the company appreciates the community’s patience during construction.
As the work progresses, property owners will be contacted on a case-by-case basis.
