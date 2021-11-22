Med Center Health’s annual Make the Season Bright fundraiser will once again commemorate loved ones and frontline heroes by hanging Christmas lights in their memory.
The tradition has been celebrated by Med Center Health for more than 25 years. All proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go toward benefitting the Hospitality House, which is next to The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Amy Hardin, executive director of the Med Center Health Foundation, said the fundraiser is “extremely important” to raise funds for the program.
“We are really excited we can continue this tradition this year,” Hardin said. “This is a simple and heartfelt way for people to reserve a tree light in honor and memory of someone special. One of the main initiatives for the Med Center Health Foundation is to raise funds for the Hospitality House. If we can provide this on-site, free location, it provides an extra layer of comfort. It truly does change lives.”
Individuals can currently “purchase” a holiday light through the fundraiser.
Lights are available at $25, $50 or $100 levels. New for this year is a $10 donation, which adds a light in honor of frontline health care workers.
A special strand of green lights will be placed on the tree this year in honor of Med Center Health employees.
Like last year, the annual lighting of the tree in front of The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s main entrance will be streamed online on Facebook.
“As the health care leader in southcentral Kentucky, we are going to do this program virtually again this year,” Hardin said.
Also new to this year’s fundraiser is the “Stock the Stocking” component.
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 10, Med Center Health is asking the public to drop off any of the following items to help keep the Hospitality House properly stocked: Soap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, lotion, shaving cream, toothbrushes and nonperishable pantry items.
Donations can be dropped off at the Hospitality House at 501 High St. and at Commonwealth Health Corp. at 800 Park St.
“When somebody comes to the Hospitality House, it’s because they have a family member in the hospital,” Hardin said. “We try to make this process as seamless as possible for our guests. Sometimes they haven’t packed to stay overnight so we are asking our friends around the community to help us stock the stocking.
“We have a full kitchen at the house as well and we try to keep it fully stocked as well,” Hardin said. “Some people don’t want to leave the campus. We are asking for anyone to donate those items, and it will make a huge difference in the lives of those staying at the Hospitality House.”
Donations can be made by visiting https://medcenterhealth.org/foundation-events/make-the-season-bright/ or by calling the Med Center Health Foundation at 270-745-1535.