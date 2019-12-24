A male fatally shot himself Tuesday morning inside his truck on a Glasgow road after being stopped by a Barren County sheriff's deputy who was investigating an apparent domestic altercation.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office responded just after 7 a.m. Tuesday to a report that a female was being followed by her husband following a domestic incident at their residence, according to a news release from the BCSO. A deputy stopped the male's truck on Happy Valley Road and instructed him to leave the vehicle before hearing a single gunshot from inside the truck.
The name and age of the male was not immediately released. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner's Office, according to the news release. BCSO was assisted by the Glasgow Police Department.
