In honor of Black History Month, Mammoth Cave National Park will host daily ranger-led events throughout February that focus on the legacy of African Americans at the cave.
Ranger-led talks, walks, presentations and visitor center displays and videos will educate guests about the contributions that were made to the cave by African Americans.
Molly Schroer, the parks’ public information officer, said the history of African Americans at the cave goes back to 1800 when the cave was rediscovered and when salt peter mining brought in Black slaves.
“The contributions that these people made were incredible,” she said. “They fought for freedom they didn’t even have during the war of 1812.”
During the mid-1800s, the first enslaved cave guides were brought in to guide visitors.
“They weren’t only guides, but they discovered many new passages in the cave,” she said. “Many of the rooms in the cave were found by these enslaved guides. We credit them with a lot of traditions, like storytelling. They have a long history of guiding and they are definitely a major part of that.”
Ranger-led talks will take place daily at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with additional talks at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the park’s visitor center.
Ranger-led hikes to Bransford Cemetery will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25.
“The guided walk will teach visitors about the contributions of the Bransford family and their guiding and exploration of Mammoth Cave,” Schroer said.
Cave guide Matt Bransford and his wife, Zemmie Bransford, owned The Bransford Summer Resort, which was a 14-room hotel for African Americans.
The resort offered food and lodging during the early 1900s and was the first location in Mammoth Cave where the African American community could have the same experience the cave’s white visitors had for over a century.
The two-hour hike will meet in front of the visitor center, where participants will caravan over to the trailhead to begin the program. The ranger will lead visitors on a dirt and rock path about one quarter mile to reach the cemetery.
Two special evening presentations hosted by rangers will take place outside of the cave at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Mary Wood Weldon Library in Glasgow and at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Warren County Main Library on State Street in Bowling Green.
“These are great for people who can’t make it out to the park or just want to get out to their local libraries,” Schroer said.
The park’s visitor center also houses several displays and videos from Western Kentucky University’s public broadcasting services.
“The displays are up right now and are wonderful,” she said. “There are pictures highlighting Black history at the cave and the men and women who contributed, from being cave guides to contributions to local tourism in this area.”
All events are free and open to the public with no reservation required.
“We hope people can come out and take advantage of this important part of the cave’s history,” she said.