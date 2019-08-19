Mammoth Cave National Park will participate in a nationwide commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the first landing of enslaved Africans in the American colonies in 1619.
“Throughout the rest of 2019 and 2020, the National Park Service is commemorating the significant moment in American history of the first landing of enslaved Africans in (Virginia’s) Fort Monroe National Monument,” park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said.
On Sunday, park rangers will guide several Heritage Trail Walks and Porch Talks that highlight African Americans and their legacy at Mammoth Cave.
Some of the first spelunkers and guides of the cave system were enslaved Africans.
Stephen Bishop, a slave who was brought to the park as a teenager in 1838, discovered new miles of the limestone labyrinth and was quoted as describing Mammoth Cave as “grand, gloomy and peculiar.”
He crossed a deep vertical shaft known as the Bottomless Pit and eventually found notable areas like Fat Man’s Misery, Cleveland Avenue and Mammoth Dome. He didn’t gain his freedom until 1856, just one year before he died. His tombstone is in the Old Guide’s Cemetery, according to the National Park Service.
At 2 p.m., park staff and visitors will be encouraged to participate in (and to bring their own bells to) a bell ringing ceremony at the park visitor center. The bells will be rung for four minutes, with each minute representing a century of history.
“It’s a symbolic gesture,” Schroer said. “The reason they’re doing the bells is that the bells are a symbol of freedom.”
The same day, Mammoth Cave will celebrate the birthday of the national parks.
“It’s marking the date when Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act into law, forming the National Park Service,” Schroer said.
There will be no entrance fees at the park Sunday, and there will be free discovery tours offered.
