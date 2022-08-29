One of Mammoth Cave National Park’s most popular trails is about to get a major upgrade.
Mammoth Cave announced Monday that it will receive a $6.5 million grant from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund to upgrade the section of trail from the New Entrance to the Frozen Niagara entrance.
The trail renovation project is scheduled to run from November to next summer.
The GAOA Legacy Restoration Fund uses federal funding to provide backlogged maintenance in America’s national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian schools.
While that stretch of trail is not exactly as it was in the 1930s, when it was originally constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, it has never undergone a major renovation like this, said Molly Schroer, Mammoth Cave National Park public information officer.
“Right now it’s a kinda bumpy dirt trail,” Schroer said. “There’s some rough spots and it makes it tough to travel for our visitors.”
In 2021, Mammoth Cave attracted 516,000 visitors, according to national park economic impact data. In order to sustain that high traffic volume, Schroer said the renovations are needed.
In addition to making trail surfaces more consistent and safe by hardening them with concrete and paving stones, the grant will pay for replacement of narrow stairways, installation of new benches in the Fairy Ceiling gathering area and the enhanced visibility of features in the main Drapery Room and Crystal Lake through overlook improvements.
Within the mile of trail being renovated is a series of switchbacks called the “Big Break.” Schroer said that renovating that area will make an easier climb for both visitors and staff who have to walk it all the time.
Some tours will be unavailable while construction is happening, including Grand Avenue, Domes and Dripstones, Frozen Niagara, Introduction to Caving and Wild Cave Tours. However, visitors have no need to fear a lesser experience, Schroer said.
“The good thing about being Mammoth Cave is that we have other areas of the cave that won’t be affected,” she said. “We have a lot of caves.”
Mammoth Cave was also a recipient of a grant last year to replace the park’s hotel roof, which had been leaking due to aging roofing materials, plus reconfigure the main lobby.
The project, also scheduled for a summer 2023 completion, is “coming along nicely,” Schroer said.
According to a project data sheet, the project will ensure that the roof is “environmentally and structurally sustainable for the next 40 years” for the estimated 40% of park visitors that lodge at the hotel.
A lack of funding was one of the reasons the park waited until now to embark on these projects.
“The Great American Outdoor Act has allowed us to focus on some of these high-dollar projects,” Schroer said. “It’s a great opportunity to repair public lands all over the country. ...The money does a lot for our parks.”
