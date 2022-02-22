Mammoth Cave National Park’s hotel is undergoing an extensive makeover in an effort to update the building and enhance visitors’ overall experience at the park.
By spring 2023, the hotel will have a new roof, new energy-efficient windows, increased insulation in the roof and walls and the main lobby will be reconfigured, according to Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer.
The estimated $8.6 million project has started with a planned completion date of late winter this year or by early 2023, she said.
“It will create an open lobby area that’s going to be a direct route to the front of the lobby all the way to the pedestrian walking bridge,” Schroer said. “This will complement the entire visitor area, and everything will look a lot better. They have started a lot of demolition in areas inside of the building. There is a lot of prep work before they actually start on the roof.”
Schroer said the hotel currently experiences frequent leaks due to its flat roof, and the building is also not very noticeable to the public.
“The lodge is very low-profile, and people don’t really know what or where it is,” she said. “Adding this large lobby area and the pitched roof will create more of a destination point. People will know what they are diving up to.”
The project is funded through the Legacy Restoration Fund established by the Great American Outdoors Act.
In 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act established the Legacy Restoration Fund, which provides money for projects that reduce the maintenance backlog on federal lands.
Mammoth Cave park was selected as one of the first recipients of Great American Outdoors Act funds for the hotel roof replacement project, and Schroer said it’s one of the first parks in the country to have a project started under the act.
“It’s just so wonderful,” she said. “We are all very excited, and it’s going to be a very busy year for us.”
The concessioner’s main lodge building will be closed during construction.
Temporary food service and gift shops will be open and available near the park’s visitor center. Visitors can check in for lodging reservations at the Cavers Camp Store.
Also, the immediate parking in front of the lodge and the pedestrian walking bridge that goes from the visitor center to the lodge will be closed until the project is completed.
Once the 55-year-old building is reopened, it will have a structure that matches the visitor center, increased energy efficiency and a more inviting lobby area with enhanced functionality.
The contract for construction was recently awarded to National Contracting Services, LLC of Louisville.
The hotel front desk will be temporarily operating out of the Caver’s Camp Store building, while the main lodge building is closed for construction.
Cave tours will also not be impacted during construction. Visitors still start tours at the park visitor center.