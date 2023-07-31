Mammoth Cave National Park is seeking the public’s review and comments on a Land and River Trails Management Plan.
According to information on the Planning, Environment and Public Comment website, the process is a multi-year effort and “the plan will ensure the long-term sustainability of the trails by providing strategic direction that guides trail maintenance, investment and construction over the next few decades.”
The goal is to develop a plan that preserves park resources and limits erosion while providing increased access and more diverse opportunities for visitors to experience the park’s points of interest.
“We have over 85 miles of trails which have increased in popularity over the last several years,” said Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer. “We need the plan so we can maintain consistent trail design, note where there is erosion and see where trail braiding is occurring.”
The park offers tourists access to hiking, biking, water and equestrian trails.
“We offer something for a lot of different groups,” Schroer said. “We have really done our best so that all of our user groups can enjoy the park.”
Currently, the park has hiking and biking trails leading to Park City, but Schroer said more connections are needed to other communities.
“We need to find more ways to do this,” she said.
She said the plan is in the early stages, so no decisions have been made yet and park planners are inviting all who are interested to provide their feedback before they proceed to the next part of the plan.
“After we get the feedback, we will use it to re-evaluate what’s going on,” she said.
Planners have created several ways to get information about the Land and River Management Trail Plan, including a storymap that can be accessed through the ArcGIS StoryMaps website at bit.ly/mammothtrailsmap.
A short informational video discussing the plan details, narrated by Superintendent Barclay Trimble, can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/01qJcgmTsko.
There are also two public meetings scheduled, where park staff will share information and answer questions.
The first meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren County Library, Bob Kirby Branch, 175 Iron Skillet Court, and the second meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edmonson County Library, 280 Ferguson St. in Brownsville.
“We know that to get a great plan, we need as many users to comment so that we can get an idea of what they would like to see our trails look like,” Schroer said.
Comments may be submitted until Aug. 25 at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MammothTrails, which is the preferred method.
“The online system is great because it organizes the responses and makes it easier for us to track them and see what is being said,” Schroer said. “We hope that people will get a chance to read through the plan and provide. us with some wonderful feedback.”
Comments will also be accepted by mail addressed to Mammoth Cave National Park, Attn: Rivers and Trails Management Plan, P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.
All mail-in comments must be postmarked by Aug. 25. Anonymous comments and comments submitted by email will not be accepted. Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will also not be accepted.