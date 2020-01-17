Mammoth Cave National Park is offering free Mammoth Passage tours Monday, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Spots for up to 70 people are available on each tour, which will depart from the visitor center at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“It is a great tour for all ages. It is a little bit shorter as well," said Molly Schrorer, public information officer for MCNP.
Schrorer said the tour lasts about 1 hour and 15 minutes and is three-quarters of a mile long, with 125 stairs down into the historic entrance and then back up when the tour ends.
– For more information, visit nps.gov/maca.
