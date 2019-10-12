After about four decades without tours, the Wondering Woods Cave in Mammoth Cave National Park will soon be reopening to the public.
The park completed the Cave and Karst Management Plan Environmental Assessment earlier this month and decided to proceed with several opportunities outlined in the document, including opening new sections of the cave.
Park officials will start with Wondering Woods, which used to be a private cave before the park bought it.
“Wondering Woods hasn’t been toured in 40 years,” parks spokeswoman Molly Schroer said. “We’re looking at opening that up right away. ... It’s really a cute little cave.”
To access Wondering Woods Cave, which contributes to Mammoth Cave’s more than 400 known miles, visitors hike through a forest. But the park will first need to add a roadway to the area and add some stairs into the cave before opening it to the public.
The new cave section could be opened within the next year or two, according to Schroer.
Down the road, the park might eventually reopen Crystal Cave, which was discovered by explorer Floyd Collins in 1917. It once attracted national media attention after Collins became trapped and eventually died in a narrow passage of the cave, but now the glittering rocks are rarely seen by anyone beyond scientists, park staff or volunteers.
In addition to creating a roadmap for opening new sections of the cave, the multiyear environmental assessment will also serve as a framework for how park staff will manage the cave, karst resources and future park visitation, research projects and activities on the surface might affect underground resources.
The biggest challenge with protecting the cave is balancing access to the cave with cultural preservation, cave restoration and animal conservation efforts, according to Schroer, but there were no significant findings in the assessment.
