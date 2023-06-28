Mammoth Cave National Park is seeking public comments on a proposed recreational fee increase which would take effect in 2024.
Recreational fees are collected in the park under the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
"The purpose of the fee is to help fund different projects in the park that go directly back to visitor experience," said Molly Schroer, the park's public information officer.
She said the park charges expanded amenity fees for cave tours, camping rates, reserved picnic areas and for the new electric charging stations.
The charging stations are planned to be Level 3 chargers, the fastest on the market, and Schroer said they hope to have them installed in the visitor center parking lot sometime this year.
"Hopefully, we will get the stations sooner then later, but we need to establish the charging fee now so it will be in place by the time they are installed," Schroer said.
With the use of electric vehicles growing in popularity, she said the charging stations would give visitors the ability to charge their cars and still have plenty of time to participate in activities around the cave while they wait.
Schroer said the park is required to get the public's opinion on fee increases, but it's also a good idea because the public's feedback is valuable when it comes to making decisions.
"It's gives people the opportunity to comment on fees they don't agree with or what they might think is a good idea," she said. "We use the information we get from the public before we finalize everything."
She said fee increases require annual comparability studies and are determined by comparing costs of Mammoth Cave tours, campsites and EV charging fees with the costs of similar privately owned businesses.
"We want to make sure we don't overcharge, but at the same time, we don't want to undercharge," she said. "We want to make sure we stay in line with others around us."
At least 80% of the fees collected at the park are used to fund projects that address deferred maintenance needs, protect resources, improve and rehabilitate visitor facilities and enhance visitor programs.
The remaining 20% helps support projects in other national park service units that don't charge entrance fees.
Information on the fee increase and a list of all proposed fees is available on the park's Planning, Environment and Public Comment website until July 28.
Comments may be submitted at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/maca_fees_2023, which is the preferred method, but will also be accepted by mail addressed to Mammoth Cave National Park, Attn: Proposed Fee Increase, P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.
All mail-in comments must be postmarked by July 28. Anonymous comments and comments submitted by email will not be accepted. Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will also not be accepted.