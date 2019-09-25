“I learned animals need camouflage.”
“I learned that there were people there in the olden years.”
“I learned there aren’t as many bats as there used to be.”
Those were some of the handwritten responses from fourth grade students who visited Mammoth Cave National Park during the 2018-19 school year through a National Park Foundation environmental education grant.
This year, the park received another $10,000 grant to send park rangers to more than a dozen Fayette County elementary schools this spring to teach about 800 fourth grade students about geology, biology and environmental stewardship.
The grant will also allow the park to offer cave tour ticket and bus assistance, booked through the Friends of Mammoth Cave, to 12 local schools to bring an additional 1,000 fourth grade students into the park.
“We hope to inspire these students,” said Jennifer Shackelford, an educational specialist at the park. “I first came to Mammoth Cave as a fourth grader on a field trip.”
The National Park Foundation educational grants have become an annual support system in recent years. Last year, the park sent rangers from Pikeville to Paducah to teach children about caves, geology and the importance of ecological consciousness.
To make environmental concepts memorable, the park creates fun, hands-on activities. For example, there’s an activity where some students become part of a flower, including the petals, pistol and stamen, and other students become bees or insects that act out pollinating the flower.
“Next time they see a bee, they might remember why they’re important,” Shackelford said.
While visiting the park, in addition to seeing and smelling the cave, students participate in an above-ground activity that correlates with what they’re learning in the classroom.
“Any school that wants to come can get online and buy tickets,” Shackelford said. “With the grant, it’s more than just a cave tour. It’s important for us to teach some environmental concept.”
In 2018, the park reached 57,000 students between tours and classroom visits.
“When we write these grants, we try to think about what’s needed and who we can help,” Shackelford said.
