“To go in the dark with a light is to know the light. To know the dark, go dark.”
Penned by Kentucky’s own Wendell Berry, these words were recited by lantern light in Mammoth Cave Saturday and served as both the introduction and coda to Yo-Yo Ma, the Louisville Orchestra and Louisville Chamber Choir’s historic performance deep beneath the surface.
Two sets of 500 lucky park guests, chosen by lottery, were treated to the world premiere of the Louisville Orchestra’s Music Director Teddy Abrams’ “Mammoth,” a piece that combined theatrical, orchestral and storytelling elements to capture the cave’s long and spiritual relationship with humanity.
“It really is something that can’t be recreated, this is the moment and you have to live in it and appreciate it,” Abrams told media members on Wednesday ahead of the weekend shows.
The pair of “Mammoth” performances were made possible by an exclusive leadership gift from the Maxine and Stuart Frankel Foundation.
A few raindrops were not enough to put a damper on visitor’s moods Saturday morning. Guests were led down the cave’s historic entrance, the steady thump of drums growing louder and louder as they approached Rafinesque Hall, the site of the day’s performances.
Audience members were then lined up in rows on either side of the hall with renowned cellist Ma placed in the center. Opera singer Davóne Tines acted as celebrant, narrating the cave’s history through three distinct movements: Natural, People and Spirit.
Following a brief introduction, Tines blew out his lantern. This left nothing but Ma’s notes to dance alone in the pitch black.
Abrams led the orchestra and choir through the natural history of the cave, utilizing wind and water elements to conjure up images of the streams that carved out the cavern across thousands of years.
The choir worked to retell the story of the cave’s first explorers, leading up to its role in the war of 1812 as a crucial source of saltpeter for gunpowder manufacturing. Armed with headlamps, the choir took turns pretending to mine the floor of the ancient hall.
The cave was then shaken by a cacophony of instruments as Abrams directed his musicians in a simulation of the New Madrid earthquakes that rocked Mammoth Cave in the early 1800s.
Six-year-old Adrian McCall enjoyed these loud sections the most. He and his mother, Sarah McCall, made the trip from New Orleans.
Guests were instructed beforehand to remove or cover any items of clothing that would emit light, including light-up sneakers. Sarah had to put black tape over Adrian’s blinking kicks before stuffing them into her purse when light still managed to leak out.
Shoes or no shoes, Adrian handled the darkness just fine.
“He wouldn’t tell you he was brave, but he didn’t get scared,” Sarah said.
Following the din of the man-made quake, the choir encircled Ma for a warm performance of “The Ballad of Floyd Collins,” recounting the 1925 death of the ill-fated explorer despite numerous attempts to rescue him from Sand Cave.
The audience was then instructed to gather close around National Park Service guide Johnny Merideth, who said Collins’ memory has been able to survive nearly a century later thanks to those that have taken it upon themselves to care for the cave and its history.
Mammoth Cave was Julie Gackenbach’s playground growing up. Her father was in charge of the park’s concession stands.
“I grew up (here), I lived in a little cabin for the first eight years over by the old hotel that is now torn down, my dad ran the concessions,” Gackenbach said. “My family was on the land before it became a park.”
When Merideth spoke about those whose personal histories are intertwined with the cave, Gackenbach said she felt like he was talking about folks like her and her family.
“That’s me,” she said. “My family farmed here forever and when it first became a park my grandfather became a ranger, two of my uncles became rangers.”
NPS guide Jerry Bransford followed Merideth and shared the story of the slave teenagers who helped map out and guide visitors through the cave in the 1800s, as well as his ancestor’s connection to the area. Bransford and Tines then performed an emotional rendition of the classic spiritual “Deep River.”
The performance was brought to a close with Tines once again reciting Berry’s words.
“Go without sight, and find the dark, too, blooms and sings,” Tines said.