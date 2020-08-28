Mammoth Cave National Park is gathering public input on proposed increases in cave tour and camping rates that would take effect in 2021.
The increases include a minimum of a $2 increase on most cave tours and a $5 increase at nonelectric campsites.
Information on the proposed fee increases is on the park’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment website, with comments taken until Sept. 22.
“Part of the process of doing a fee increase is to announce it and make sure everyone is aware of it, but then also to seek public comments,” park spokeswoman Molly Shroer said. “So basically if anyone has anything they would like to share with us about this proposal – if they think it is too much, if they think it is not enough, if they are on board with it – they can submit their comments and review those and have them as part of the public record that we have looked at those and taken those into consideration.”
Shroer said fees are a critical part of the park’s upkeep, with at least 80% of the fees collected at Mammoth Cave used to fund projects that address things like the Wondering Woods Cave and part of the project to fix the roof on the main lodge building at Mammoth Cave.
The other 20% helps support projects in national parks that do not charge fees, including Abraham Lincoln’s Birthplace National Historic Park in Hodgenville.
Schroer said the last increase in these fees came in 2018. The proposed fees would run through 2024.
“We look at them annually, but every three years or so is when we do a big look at them and decide if we need to increase or change them in relation to other operations,” Shroer said.
Written comments are also accepted and can be sent to Mammoth Cave National Park at P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259. All mail-in comments must be postmarked by Sept. 22.
