Mammoth Cave National Park plans to build new cabins while restoring historic aesthetics near The Lodge at Mammoth Cave, and officials seek public comment on the project’s environmental assessment through Sept. 25.
The impetus for the project was visitor requests for more lodging options within the park. The Lodge can only house four to five people per room, so larger families or group gatherings require the purchase of multiple rooms.
“Anything over five you have to get two rooms,” said Molly Schroer, park spokeswoman. “For larger families, it doesn’t quite work.”
The park intends to construct up to eight new cabins near The Lodge that would house 10-12 people per unit. The park also wants to expand parking behind the facilities and replace the parking in front of The Lodge with a greenspace.
To do that, the park will need to remove historic shuffleboard courts, tennis courts and vegetation. The park worked with the State Historic Preservation Office to determine whether these courts contributed to the cultural landscape. The project could also add to the cultural and historical landscape with the addition of the greenspace in front of The Lodge, however.
“When the first hotels were here, they were not in the exact location where the current lodge is,” Schroer said. “There was a very large open greenspace (in front of the lodge) with trees, grass and animals that guests could look out onto ... instead of looking at a parking lot.
“By putting in the greenspace in front of the lodge, it brings back this historical view that used to be at the hotel.”
The project will also address maintenance issues such as potholes and crumbling edges, as well as the removal of a problematic access road that could improve the navigability and create a sense of arrival to the lodging area.
“We hope by doing these projects we’ll be improving the visitor experience,” Schroer said.
To submit comments, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/maca and select “Construct Family Cabins and Improve Site Access around Mammoth Cave Lodge.” Comments can also be mailed to superintendent, Mammoth Cave National Park, c/o Family Cabins and Site Access EA/AOE, P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.
The public comment period closes at midnight Sept. 25. Before the comment period closes, there will be an open house with park staff from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mammoth Cave Training Center.
