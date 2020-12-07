Mammoth Cave National Park plans to replace the park hotel roof with funding from the Great Outdoors Act that was passed this summer.
Park Management Analyst Molly Schroer said the law provides funding to address the deferred maintenance backlog at national parks.
“We continue to make progress to deliver on the purpose of this historic conservation legislation,” said Margaret Everson, chairwoman of the Great American Outdoors Act Task Force, in a news release. “We carefully evaluated each deferred maintenance project and land acquisition to maximize the return on investment for the American people and deliver on the promises of this unprecedented opportunity.”
Schroer said the park has not been notified of the final amount it will be awarded.
The flat roof will be replaced with a pitched roof, and the interior hallways will be reconfigured.
“Fixing the roof of the main hotel at Mammoth Cave will be a major improvement for the park and our visitors’ experience,” Schroer said. “The building was constructed in the 1960s and has a virtually flat roof that does not allow for proper drainage of water or snow.”
Currently, Schroer said roof leaks affect the visitor experience in the dining rooms and kitchen operations, retail sales and merchandise storage areas, as well as the four accessible hotel rooms that are located within the lodge building.
Mammoth Cave National Park will receive funding along with Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument and Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.
Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument received $425,000 as part of the federal funding. Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area received $1,037,000.
