The mussels at Mammoth Cave National Park are heading upstream.
The park is in the process of a freshwater mussel relocation this week at the Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road. The relocation work is a prelude to the next phase of the Green River Ferry improvement project that will extend the south ramp 30 feet into the river. The project also will require the installation of a cofferdam, and the paving work that is a part of the ongoing project to resurface paved areas throughout the park.
Mammoth Cave Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said the mussel relocation is an important part of the expansion project, which will allow the ferry to operate when the water is lower by extending ramps into the water by 30 feet. A trained dive team will be involved in the mussel relocation, collecting them before replanting them in the riverbed either above or below Green River Ferry.
“We did (the north side) project last year in May and relocated over 2,500 mussels,” Schroer said. “In 2017, we did it in that area also and relocated about 1,100 mussels. Before we start the work again, even though it’s only been a year, we think it is prudent for us to go in there and relocate those mussels – allow them to survive and move them upstream a little bit.”
The population isn’t just vast, it’s also diverse.
More than 50 species of mussels are found within the park with 10 species included on the federally endangered list. The mussel team in 2019 collected 28 species of mussels including two species of federally endangered mussels: fanshell (Cyprogenia stegaria) and sheepnose (Plethobasus cyphyus).
“The mussels are a great example of something that people probably don’t see,” Schroer said. “We’ve got these great riverways that people like to canoe and kayak on, but a really important indication of how healthy your river is is by how many mussels you have. They are kind of a filter system for the river, so we are happy to have a robust population here.”
The filter system is an important part of the ecological balance in the area, according to Schroer.
“They remove the nutrients and algae and bacteria there so they do clean it up,” Schroer said. “They have also adapted to live with the first species that are in the river. They are really good indicators of the health of a river.
“You don’t see them often, but we protect everything we have in the park – plants and animals – and try to keep them thriving for the future.”
The relocation was scheduled to conclude Thursday with the ramp extension scheduled to begin Sept. 8.
“It’s just a good time of year – midweek obviously cause we are trying to not impact the traffic that comes in on the weekends,” Schroer said. “That is why we have chosen this time to do the project.
“The group that comes in to do the mussel relocation needs the water to be low. It won’t be flowing as fast so they can get in there and locate the mussels and collect them.”
