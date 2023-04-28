A group of busy bees – not bats – have been hard at work below the Earth’s surface in Mammoth Cave this week.
Light and sound crews, park staff and members of both the Louisville Orchestra and Chamber Choir have been getting the cave’s Rafinesque Hall ready for Saturday’s underground performances that will feature world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
“This is the final push here after a good year-and-a-half of solid work to dream up this absolutely bonkers, crazy idea,” said Teddy Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra. “It really is the result of so many people believing we could do something like this.”
Equipment began rolling in Sunday and everything had to be carried down the dozens of steps marking the cave’s entrance – not an easy task for a show that calls for a wind machine, a gong and a pair of harps.
When rehearsals began Tuesday night, Abrams said every single participant was overwhelmed by the sense of how special the performance is going to be.
“It really is something that can’t be recreated. This is the moment and you have to live in it and appreciate it,” Abrams said.
Abrams approached the folks at Mammoth Cave about the show’s concept in late 2021. He is no stranger to performing in national parks as he conducted the Britt Festival Orchestra at the edge of Crater Lake in 2016.
“Every time I go in (the cave), you immediately understand that you are in a sacred space,” Abrams said. “The fact that we’re able to enter into a place like this, and that so many people before have made it possible, there’s a 5,000 year history associated with this and now we’re a part of that story.”
If you’re not completely overwhelmed with awe and appreciation for how beautiful that is, I wouldn’t know what to say. It’s human to recognize that magnificence.”
Music has been part of the cave’s DNA for hundreds of years. The tradition of “Cave Sing” began in the 1800s, where visitors would bring a Christmas tree down to the cavern and sing carols. That tradition was revived around 30 years ago and is still celebrated today.
“The cave is just a great spot for sound. You go down there and you want to sing, you want to hear how your voice echoes off the walls,” said Molly Schroer, public information officer for Mammoth Cave. “It’s just the perfect spot for this type of activity.”
Abrams said he doesn’t want the hall’s ancient geology to merely serve as a neat backdrop.
“This is too special of a place to simply use as a decorative background for your music, and I always wanted from the beginning for the cave to be on display,” Abrams said. “The cave tells you what the music should be. The cave tells you what the experience should be.”
Abrams said the show will consist of three parts – the natural history of the cave, its history with humans and its spirituality.
“Part of the challenge was there were so many creative possibilities that it was actually quite challenging to narrow it down to choosing what we wanted,” Abrams said.
He said he wrote the piece to contain moments where Ma will hold center stage.
“We were just rehearsing earlier today and to watch Yo-Yo Ma, one of the world’s great artists and humanitarians, playing music that you dreamed up, is one of the most surreal out of body experiences ever,” Abrams said.
Matthew Stone, the show’s executive producer, said his team has been tucking lights and monitors into crevices so as not to distract from the natural landscape. Subtlety is the name of the game.
“Really our job is letting the cave do what it does,” Stone said. “... When in doubt, always let the cave shine through and let it be what it needs to be and wants to be.”
The standing room-only shows will purposefully blend performers and audience members together.
“As soon as they make that departure and enter the cave, all of our performers will be lined up down the sides,” Stone said. “They start folding in and so the audience immediately realizes that this experience is completely surrounded, they’re embedded within so there’s no distinction between performers and audience for that procession.”
Mary Ellen Stebbins, the performance’s lighting designer, said the show has two guiding principles: to create a distraction-free experience focused on the space itself, and to tell a musical and theatrical story.
“We want to show you where to look and we want to show you how to feel,” Stebbins said. “We’re using color and directionality and the intensity of the lighting itself to help you be guided through a story that takes you around the cave spatially but also partners with the sounds you’re hearing from the orchestra.”
All of the lighting, save for those on the orchestra stands, are LED, giving Stebbins the freedom to use color to create environments ranging from the natural to the fantastical.
“The cave takes light super well, there’s no light in here so just one tiny piece of light has a big impact,” Stebbins said. “I think the cave’s geology is beautiful, so highlighting the way the rocks move and change and the unevenness creates a natural, lovely thing to see.”
Zack Winokur, the show’s director, said his creative vision was shaped by the cave’s long connection with humanity.
“It does a lot by just being here,” Winokur said. “It reminds us of our extraordinary history both above the ground and below, and all of the extraordinary stories that have been told here over hundreds of years by the incredible folks at the National Park Service and all of the amazing guides.”
He said the cave’s darkness has the power to take visitors back to a “fundamental” state of mind.
“It gets you back to almost being like a baby with your senses, which is so special and extraordinary,” Winokur said. “There’s also so much quiet, all of these incredible ecosystems that live in here and all of the beauty of this space, which is an architectural wonder, but was made by water.”
Winokur said the concept of the show blew him away when he was asked to take part.
“So you’re telling me that we can walk 500 people into this space, and we can have a single lantern lighting this incredible room the way people would have seen it hundreds of years ago when they were exploring it?” he said. “And then blow out that lantern light, and have Yo-Yo Ma play in the darkest dark in the world? There’s simply nothing more sublime than that.”
Chris Kincaid, recording engineer for the Louisville Orchestra, said the musicians have been practicing off-site for a little over a week. The first rehearsal down under was something special.
“It’s just hair on the back of my neck standing up, really incredible, very moving,” Kincaid said. “Can’t wait until tonight when we start working with Yo-Yo.”
Similar to the lighting crew, Kincaid faces unique challenges of his own in the realm of audio. Luckily, the cave shares a few similarities to the orchestra’s home in Louisville’s Whitney Hall.
“It’s kind of terrifying, right? There’s a lot of the same challenges I would work with in any performance space – in Whitney Hall, for instance,” he said. “This is a large cavernous room, performance halls are kind of similar. But this is organic.”
Each audience member will hear the show a little differently depending on where they are standing in Rafinesque Hall.
“Which is kind of beautiful,” Kincaid said.
The show features a water motif, and a challenge for Kincaid is making sure the show’s water elements – like the soft dripping from cave walls or the aquarium tanks percussionists will splash around – aren’t overpowered by any other orchestral component.
“Those have been incredibly challenging to dial in, to get to not be overwhelmed,” he said. “... That’s tricky when you’ve got a huge bass drum right beside you and then someone splashing water. Lots of challenges, but every day we get a little bit closer.”
Schroer said the park figured the event would generate a good deal of buzz, but did not expect the staggering amount of applications it received in the show’s ticket lottery.
“We knew it was going to be popular, we did not know we were going to have over 27,000 applicants for just a few tickets,” she said. “We knew that once the name ‘Yo-Yo Ma’ got out there, people were going to be very excited about this.”
Most of the tickets went to Kentucky residents, but Schroer said the park did receive a handful of international requests from Canada and Europe.
A major concern that accompanies taking an orchestra, choir and crowd down into the cave is how those foreign parties will affect its biosphere. Schroer said the show was cleared by park geologists and biologists.
“Is this going to damage the rocks if we’ve got too much reverberation down here? Will the bats become upset?” Schroer asked. “And they all said ‘no.’ From what they could tell, nothing was going to hurt the environment of the cave, and that was our top priority.”
The first round of guests to the one-of-a-kind experience will begin their trek down below the surface at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a second show running at 3 p.m.
“It’s a really great opportunity for us to show all that we have here in a very unusual format for us in the national park,” Schroer said.