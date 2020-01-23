A man accused of involvement in a shooting last month at a Bowling Green apartment appeared in court Wednesday for the first time in the case.
Cornelius Lavalle King, 38, of Hermitage, Tenn., was arraigned in Warren District Court on a charge of complicity to first-degree assault.
King, who was arraigned in a separate case charging him with theft by unlawful taking (auto), pleaded not guilty to all charges and a public defender was appointed to represent him.
King is alleged to have been present when Douglas A. Jackson, 58, of Bowling Green, was shot Dec. 7 at 318 Butler Way, Apt. A1.
Online Warren County Regional Jail records show King was booked into jail Tuesday, but court records indicate city police had developed King as a potential suspect soon after the shooting occurred.
According to an arrest warrant sworn Dec. 9, Detective Rebecca Robbins of the Bowling Green Police Department said Jackson heard a knock on his door about 1 a.m. Dec. 7 and when he asked who was there, a person on the other side said “it’s your nephew.”
“Jackson said he replied that he didn’t have a nephew here,” Robbins said in the warrant. “The person on the other side of the door responded ‘It’s Memphis.’ Jackson cracked open the door and saw a black male he knew by the last name King, who went by ‘Memphis,’ along with another figure and then heard gunshots and was subsequently shot in the right waist area.”
Jackson was later shown a photo of King by investigators and confirmed that King was the person he knew as “Memphis,” court records show.
The theft charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 8 in which a woman contacted BGPD to report that a man she knew as “Memphis” stole a 2012 Nissan Versa belonging to her.
According to a complaint sworn that date by BGPD Detective Alex Wright, the woman said “Memphis” asked to borrow her vehicle Dec. 7 to go to the liquor store.
The woman allowed him to borrow her car, telling police she had previously done so and he had returned it.
After her vehicle was not returned and she was unable to contact “Memphis,” the woman called police to report the theft and confirmed King was the man she knew as “Memphis” after being shown a photo of him.
Wright mentions in the complaint that the vehicle is suspected of involvement in a shots fired incident the morning of Dec. 8 at Hummingbird Apartments, 1367 Clay St.
King was arrested Nov. 9 in Owensboro on drug charges.
An arrest citation from that incident alleges King was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in Owensboro that contained suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
The citation mentions that King was wanted at the time on a warrant for felony theft in Bowling Green and “was also a suspect in shootings in Bowling Green.”
King was also brought to Warren Circuit Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, based on allegations that he had meth in his possession while lodged in Warren County Regional Jail on Nov. 27.
A preliminary hearing in the assault and theft cases has been set for Friday, and King remains jailed under a $25,000 cash bond.
