A man charged in a Jan. 30 homicide in Bowling Green was extradited Wednesday from Indiana.
Mach Sar, 35, of Elkhart, Ind., was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.
Sar is charged with murder in the death of Somrhut Phan, 29, who was found dead in a residence at Wheel Mobile Home Park, 436 Dishman Lane.
The Bowling Green Police Department was called to the park regarding a disturbance and received information that Sar had caused Phan's death and left the scene, according to BGPD.
Sar was located Jan. 30 in Elkhart and taken into custody.
Warren District Court Judge Sam Potter set Sar's bond at $500,000 cash.
