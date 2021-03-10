A Barren County man accused of stealing another man's truck after a crash pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.
Dusty G. Westmoreland, 30, of Summer Shade, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
According to federal court records, Mammoth Cave National Park rangers responded Sept. 26 to a crash and vehicle fire near Mammoth Cave Parkway and Brownsville Road and learned that a man had his truck stolen from the site and was dragged along the road when he attempted to stop the theft.
The man stopped his Ford F-150 pickup truck after coming upon the crash scene to check on a burning vehicle.
Park rangers were contacted later that day by a Mammoth Cave maintenance worker who saw a Ford F-150 parked on the shoulder of Carmichael Road.
Westmoreland, who appeared to be injured, was arrested with assistance from Kentucky State Police.
He is scheduled to be sentenced June 2.
