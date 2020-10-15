A man accused of stealing a truck and dragging its owner while attempting to flee from the scene of a crash has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Dusty G. Westmoreland, 30, of Summer Shade, is charged in U.S. District Court with a count of robbery.
According to an affidavit filed by Mammoth Cave National Park Ranger Brian J. Sacia, rangers were called Sept. 26 to the site of a crash and vehicle fire near Mammoth Cave Parkway and Brownsville Road.
Sacia said he received a report that a witness at the scene had his truck stolen and had been dragged along the road when he attempted to stop the theft.
The victim reported he had stopped his Ford F-150 pickup truck after coming upon the crash scene to see whether anyone was in the burning vehicle.
At the scene, the victim said he saw someone get into the passenger side of his Ford F-150, leading the victim to go to the driver's side in an effort to stop the suspect.
"The suspect then began pushing and shoving the witness/victim," Sacia said in the affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. "Witness/victim stated that the suspect was swinging his left elbow attempting to strike him."
The victim was then dragged along the shoulder of the road. He was later taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for treatment of injuries, according to federal court records.
About 2 1/2 hours after Sacia was called to the crash site, a Mammoth Cave maintenance worker reported seeing a blue Ford F-150 truck parked on the shoulder of Carmichael Road.
The employee reported seeing a man standing on the passenger side of the truck who appeared injured and was bleeding from his head, records show.
After requesting assistance from Kentucky State Police, Sacia said he made contact with the man, later identified as Westmoreland.
"I drew my sidearm and pointed it at (Westmoreland)," Sacia said in the affidavit. "I then ordered the suspect to show me his hands and to get on the ground. After several orders to the same effect by other officers and myself, the suspect eventually complied and was handcuffed."
Westmoreland is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 28 in U.S. District Court. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.