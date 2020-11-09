A Bowling Green man accused of shooting a neighbor is seeking a bond modification ahead of his trial, which is set for next year.
Edward Wayne Bowden, 53, is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment after a Feb. 11 incident on Plano Richpond Road between Bowden and Marvin Russell.
Bowden and Russell got into an argument outside Russell’s home over loud music coming from Russell’s vehicle that culminated in Bowden shooting Russell and firing another shot at the vehicle Russell was in as it attempted to leave the scene, according to prior court testimony. Russell was treated for multiple gunshot wounds in his right cheek and left elbow, according to the court testimony.
Bowden called 911 from his home to report the shooting and told the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that he acted in self-defense and felt his life was in danger, WCSO Deputy Robert Smith said at a preliminary hearing earlier this year.
At a pretrial conference Monday in Warren Circuit Court held over Skype, Bowden’s attorney, Diana Werkman of the state Department of Public Advocacy, requested a modification of the $100,000 cash bond that has kept Bowden in the Warren County Regional Jail.
Werkman said that, if released on bond, Bowden would live with a relative and would have no contact with Russell.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner opposed modifying Bowden’s bond, based on the allegation that Bowden shot at a moving vehicle carrying two people during the incident.
“I think (Bowden) is a danger to others,” Bumgarner said.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson said he would review the case file before making a decision.
Bowden is set to go to trial Feb. 3 in the case.
He was a suspect in a second incident involving gunfire that was also investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Bowden was accused of twice firing at his son, Keith Williams, on Dec. 12, 2016, while the two were involved in an argument at Bowden’s residence on Plano Richpond Road.
Charged initially with two counts of attempted murder, Bowden pleaded guilty in August to a single count of first-degree wanton endangerment and was placed on probation for five years.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.