FRANKLIN — A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Simpson County made his first court appearance Thursday.
Samuel Bernett Allen, 43, of Franklin, was arraigned in Simpson District Court on a count of first-degree manslaughter.
He is accused of shooting Tifton C. Gamble, 42, of Franklin on Monday night.
Simpson District Court Judge Martha Harrison entered a not guilty plea on Allen's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.
The Franklin Police Department investigated the shooting, responding to Allen's Brevard Street residence around 8:25 p.m. Monday after a hangup 911 call.
Police found Gamble lying on the ground outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest.
Gamble was taken to The Medical Center at Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.
According to an arrest citation, police interviewed Allen near the crime scene and he was taken to FPD headquarters after making incriminating statements.
"Allen stated 'go ahead and arrest me' after being advised (of his rights) as he became emotional," FPD Detective Michael Jones wrote in the citation.
During the police interview, Allen discussed "negative incidents" between him and Gamble in the couple of weeks leading up to Monday's shooting.
"Allen advised that (Gamble) had made numerous threats towards him and was seen attempting to kick in people's doors," Jones said in the arrest citation. "Allen advised that (Gamble) banged on his door and Allen advised that the deceased might possibly have been trying to harm his fiancee."
Allen told police that Gamble was shot with a 9 mm handgun in the front of his residence as his brother pulled into the driveway.
He alluded to being the gunman but told police he wanted to have an attorney present before admitting to pulling the trigger, according to his arrest citation.
"Allen advised that the handgun would not be located but assured me and Detective (Canaan) Scott that it was where no children would find it and harm themselves," Jones said in the citation.
Allen is being held in Simpson County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
