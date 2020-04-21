Police responding to a disturbance Monday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glagsow arrested a man accused of assaulting two nurses.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to the disturbance call and learned that Jonathan Bailey, 31, of Glasgow, had bit one nurse, struck another nurse and attempted to strike a doctor.
Bailey was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault (EMS, fire, rescue squad). He was placed in Barren County Corrections Center under a $7,500 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.