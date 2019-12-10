A Glasgow man was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into Loving Springs Baptist Church.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, deputies received information Monday night that Jeremy Allen Harper, 40, of Glasgow, had made a phone call from a phone number at the church on Park City-Glasgow Road.
Deputies saw a rear door was partially opened and secured by a loose chain.
After making entry, deputies found Harper in a bathroom in the church.
"The front door of the church had damage from (Harper) throwing rocks at the glass in an attempt to break the glass," an arrest citation said.
Harper appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and told deputies he had used drugs recently and entered the church to get away from another person who might cause him harm, the citation said.
Harper was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication.
