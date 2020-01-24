A Nashville man was arrested Thursday after police said he brought a forged check into a bank in Russellville and attempted to cash it.
Timothy K. Jones, 43, was arrested on charges of second-degree forgery, giving an officer false identifying information, theft of identity and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Russellville Police Department said officers responded to a forgery complaint at Lewisburg Bank on Hopkinsville Road.
Police learned a man, later identified as Jones, attempted to pass a check from H&H Sheet Metal in the amount of $4,880.05 and had altered the name on the check to himself.
Jones had left the bank on foot and was located on Robins Way.
When police made contact with Jones, he gave officers identifying information matching another man from Nashville, according to RPD.
