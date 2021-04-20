A Bowling Green man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting downtown earlier this year was arraigned Tuesday.
Dederic Anderson, 29, appeared over videoconferencing for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Anderson is charged in connection with the shooting of Tayveon Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green, on Jan. 10 in the 3000 block of East Main Avenue.
Appearing before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, Anderson was appointed a public defender and entered a not guilty plea.
Anderson's attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, requested a pretrial conference to take place after having an opportunity to review evidence with Anderson.
"I believe there's a lot of video evidence based on testimony from the preliminary hearing, so it will take a while to go through that," McDavitt said.
Anderson was directed to return to court July 7.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting.
Officers were downtown shortly after midnight Jan. 10 in response to a report of people possibly having guns at Three Brothers Bar.
Police patrolling on foot behind the business heard gunshots from around the front of the building and ran toward the scene, where Bibb was found on the sidewalk.
BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified in a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that Bibb had been shot five times.
Robbins said interviews with witnesses enabled police to learn about an ongoing feud between Bibb and two men, Anderson and Antwan Britt.
The detective testified at the preliminary hearing that police learned of prior physical altercations involving the men and threatening messages sent over Snapchat.
Anderson was developed as a suspect, and he came to BGPD headquarters on Jan. 16, denying any involvement in the shooting at the time and telling detectives he was at a friend's house on Kelly Road.
Police made contact with two other people who were at the house and they said that they traveled in separate vehicles with Britt and Anderson downtown in the early morning hours of Jan. 10.
Robbins testified that one of the vehicles drove away shortly after stopping on East Main Street and that the driver of the other vehicle was told to remain inside.
That person reported that Britt later told her that he had fired a shot during the incident, Robbins said.
Anderson reportedly confessed in a subsequent statement to police.
“(Anderson) stated he observed Mr. Bibb, he said Mr. Bibb punched him in the face and then (Anderson) began shooting three to four times,” Robbins testified. “He said Mr. Britt was with him when he shot but did not state whether Mr. Britt had fired any rounds.”
Robbins said police collected shell casings from the scene that suggested they were fired from two separate firearms.
Britt, 23, was located by police in a Glasgow apartment and arrested on a charge of murder. His case is pending.
According to court records, he was found in an apartment with Megan Sequeira, 34, of Scottsville, who was arrested on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension, which is pending in Barren County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.