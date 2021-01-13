A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday after police reportedly found significant amounts of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana in his home.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, agents executed a search warrant at a home on Wildcat Road about 40 grams – or 1.4 ounces – of crystal meth, about 275 grams – or 9.7 ounces – of processed marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, firearms and cash.
Brian Stephenson, 51, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephenson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
