A Bowling Green man accused of disposing of a weapon used by his brother in a homicide made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Jayro Pastor Pineda, 37, was arraigned in Warren District Court on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Pineda, who is currently free on his own recognizance, pleaded not guilty. Warren District Judge John Brown set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 24.
The charge against Pineda stems from an investigation into the death of Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, 27, of Bowling Green, who was found shot to death June 3 in a yard in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Pineda's brother, Eder Martinez Pineda, 30, is charged with murder and Eder Pineda's girlfriend, Brittany Miller, is charged with first-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded after 10 p.m. June 3 upon receiving a check welfare call by someone walking in the neighborhood who found the body.
Officers canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses spoke with two people who reported hearing multiple gunshots.
One of those witnesses claimed to have seen a black SUV speed away when he looked out his window after hearing the shots, according to prior court testimony.
Another witness told police he saw a black Chevrolet Suburban drive past his house and then turn around abruptly in the Family Dollar parking lot on Glen Lily Road. Less than a minute later, the witness heard gunshots, BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified at a preliminary hearing June 23.
BGPD Officer Susana Aguilar recognized a picture of Jimenez from having responded to a call on June 3 at a Collegeview Drive address where Jimenez had reportedly attempted to fight someone who lived there.
Police drove to that address and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked in the driveway registered to Jayro Pineda.
Shortly after police came to the address, Jayro Pineda arrived with his girlfriend and son.
Police asked Jayro Pineda where he had been the previous evening, and he said he had been at a restaurant with his family.
“Asked about the possibility of his (Suburban) being involved (in the shooting), Pineda declined to speak further,” Grimsley said.
Days later, Eder Pineda's ex-wife contacted police to report that he confessed his involvement in the shooting to her and gave the gun to Jayro Pineda, Grimsley testified.
Jayro Pineda was arrested June 7 by BGPD. Eder Pineda surrendered the following day in Tompkinsville.