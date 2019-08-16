A Bowling Green man accused of entering a woman’s apartment while she slept was arrested Friday.
James Crouch was located at 12th Avenue and Adams Street and served with a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree burglary, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
City police had surveillance footage of a man entering a woman’s apartment Monday night in the downtown area. The woman was sleeping at the time and was not injured during the incident, according to BGPD.
Crouch was identified by police as a suspect, and a tip enabled police to locate and arrest him.
