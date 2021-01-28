A Barren County man was arrested Monday after police received a report that he came at another man with a knife.
According to the Cave City Police Department, officers were called to Glenwood Court to respond to a report of a man who had been cut.
The man, James Madden, told police he was letting his dog out when his neighbor, Richard Gammon, began yelling at and chasing the dog while holding a knife.
Madden reported that he told Gammon to stop yelling, and Gammon told him to mind his own business, according to Cave City police.
Madden then said Gammon came after him with a knife, which led to Madden throwing Gammon onto the hood of a car. During the struggle, Gammon cut the back of Madden's right hand with a knife, police said.
Gammon was charged with second-degree assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
