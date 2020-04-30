A man was arrested Wednesday in Glasgow after being accused of pulling a gun during a fight and pointing it at another person.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to the parking lot of Taco John’s regarding a fight complaint. Officers learned a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and two men in the vehicle got into a fight.
Charles L. Busey Jr., 23, of Glasgow, was accused of pointing a gun at another person and was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
