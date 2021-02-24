A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday based on allegations of raping a resident at an assisted living facility.
Raymond Keown, 87, was charged with a count of first-degree rape following an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to BGPD, police received a call from Morningside Assisted Living of Bowling Green reporting the assault.
Keown is accused of assaulting the reported victim with a sex toy and engaging in intercourse.
The person identified as the victim is incapable of consent and was injured in the event, according to BGPD.
Keown was placed in Warren County Regional Jail, where he was released Tuesday on a partially secured $10,000 bond.
