The case against a Bowling Green man accused of shooting his brother was referred Friday to a grand jury.
Aaron C. Nickels, 22, appeared Friday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in a case in which he is charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence).
Nickels is accused of shooting Brandon Wood, 24, of Bowling Green, in the abdomen and hand on Monday at their residence on Hunts Bend Road.
Nickels was arrested Wednesday by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after traveling with his attorney to the Bowling Green Police Department to give a statement to detectives.
WCSO Detective Robert Smith testified Friday that deputies were dispatched 11:36 a.m. Monday to Dollar General, 180 River Place Ave., where they met with Wood and his grandmother.
Wood was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where Smith said he remains hospitalized.
Smith said a knife was recovered from the passenger side of the vehicle, near where Wood was sitting.
Law enforcement went to the Hunts Bend Road residence to investigate, and Smith said they found evidence that the door to Nickels' bedroom had been forced open.
Deputies also found a small blood trail leading into the kitchen from the front door and seized a shotgun from Nickels' room.
When Nickels emerged as a suspect, Smith said he reached him over the phone Tuesday.
"(Nickels) stated that Brandon forced his door open and was armed with a knife," Smith said.
Nickels claimed that his girlfriend was in the room with him when the shooting occurred.
The detective testified that he told Nickels that if he was claiming to have acted in self-defense it would be in his best interest to meet with Smith in person.
Nickels and his attorney, Travis Lock, met with Smith the following day, and Nickels elaborated on his account.
"He stated it all happened very quickly," Smith said, adding that Nickels admitted in this interview that his girlfriend was not actually in the room.
Nickels maintained that Wood threatened him and was holding a knife at the time of the shooting, but was unable to say in which hand Wood held the knife, Smith said.
Two knives were found in Wood's room, but Smith said they were different from the knife Nickels described.
Nickels also claimed to be standing in the room when the shooting occurred, while Wood told detectives that his brother was crouched behind the bed at the time, Smith said.
Cross-examined by Lock, Smith said that Nickels asserted that Wood had threatened him prior to the shooting and challenged him to a fight.
Smith testified that when he contacted Nickels by phone he had not made a decision on charging Nickels with a crime, but further investigation led him to believe the shooting was not an act of self-defense.
Lock argued against there being probable cause to bind the case over to the grand jury.
"This is a defense attorney's dream self-defense case," Lock said in court. "I believe this was a justified use of force, all the evidence shows that even if the victim did not have a knife."
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney James Simpson argued that Nickels gave inconsistent information to law enforcement and that his flight from the scene and Wood's statement to police were enough to send the case to a grand jury.
Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan found probable cause and reduced Nickels' bond from $100,000 cash to $50,000 cash.