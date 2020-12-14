A Logan County man was arrested Friday in connection with a reported theft at Sherwood's Guns.
Jaquon White, 26, of Adairville, is facing federal charges of theft of firearm from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, gun shop owner Levi Sherwood reported the theft on Friday, identifying White as the suspect.
White was located by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other agencies, at an Adairville apartment on Friday.
White admitted to stealing the firearm, saying he was drunk at the time and made a bad decision, the criminal complaint said.
White said he gave the firearm to a friend, but the friend said that White hid the firearm in a garage on his property. The handgun was found wrapped in a green cloth hidden in the garage, the complaint said.
