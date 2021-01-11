A Glasgow man was arrested Friday after police investigated a theft from a pharmacy.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police were called to Glasgow Prescription Center to investigate the theft and determined that Dustin Eddings, 39, had taken a portable oxygen concentrator from the building, defaced the serial number and attempted to sell the equipment before destroying it.
Eddings was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000), tampering with physical evidence and first-degree criminal mischief.
