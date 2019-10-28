A Bowling Green man was arrested on suspicion of being the driver in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Nashville Road.
Landon May, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green Police Department officers responded shorting after midnight Sunday to the 2100 block of Nashville Road, where they located a man in a “severe amount of pain” who said he was hit by a vehicle.
The man, who is not identified in the arrest citation, could not give a description of the vehicle and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
BGPD was contacted several hours later by Kentucky State Police with information about the incident, leading officers to travel to May’s residence.
“According to KSP, (May) was contacting people advising he struck someone earlier in the evening with his vehicle,” May’s arrest citation said.
May declined to speak with police who made contact with him, and he appeared to have the odor of alcoholic beverages on him.
Police found a vehicle behind May’s residence with a missing mirror. A mirror recovered from the crash site matched the mirror on the vehicle.
According to the citation, as May was transported to The Medical Center to supply a blood sample, he asked, “Where were the girl and guy walking? Did I just clip him?”
May is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
