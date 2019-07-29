A Bowling Green man accused of throwing a rock at a police cruiser and other offenses while disrupting a Warren County Regional Jail work detail has been indicted.
A Warren County grand jury charged Dylon Kirby, 20, with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and third-degree criminal mischief.
He is set to appear Monday before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise for arraignment.
Kirby was arrested June 27 after an incident that involved multiple police agencies.
Warren County Deputy Jailer Chris Troutman was supervising a four-person work detail in the 4000 block of Louisville Road when a man later identified as Kirby confronted them. The Bowling Green Police Department was called, and when officers arrived, the man threw a large rock at a patrol car driven by Officer Norm Simpson, damaging a window.
“Officer Simpson’s driver’s door window broke, sending glass into his face causing injury,” an arrest citation said.
The man then retrieved another large rock and approached Troutman, who fired one round from his .40-caliber handgun, according to Kentucky State Police, which investigated the incident.
The shot did not hit the man, who then ran to the edge of a bridge overpass and jumped to the railroad tracks below.
While pursuing Kirby under the bridge, two city police officers went down a steep, rocky embankment, injuring their backs in the process, an arrest citation said.
Officers lost sight of the suspect, but people standing on the bridge were able to spot him lying in a wooded area on a hill above the railroad tracks.
When police made contact with Kirby to place him in custody, he pulled his hands away and attempted to kick officers, and multiple officers had to carry him up a large embankment to Louisville Road.
“While carrying the subject, he continued to kick and jerk away from officers, causing officers to fall down the embankment multiple times,” the arrest citation said. “The subject was placed in a police cruiser until EMS arrived. While in the cruiser (Kirby) continued to be combative, striking his head on the cruiser’s interior.”
While being transferred to a stretcher, Kirby spat on BGPD Officer Wade Hughes’ right arm and right leg, court records show.
Kirby matched the description of a person who fled from police on a previous call earlier that day, according to his arrest citation.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
