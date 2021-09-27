A man admitted in court Monday to setting his girlfriend’s belongings on fire in their motel room, resolving a case that originally carried the prospect of a life sentence.
John Dewayne Cagle, 57, of Orlando, Fla., pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 18 fire at Wingate Hotel, 185 Greenwood Lane.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the fire and arrested Cagle initially on a count of first-degree arson, a count of first-degree criminal mischief and 17 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count for each of the rooms that were occupied at the time of the fire.
Had the case gone to trial and Cagle been convicted as charged, he could have received a life sentence, but he reached a plea agreement dismissing most of the counts and reducing the first-degree arson charge to second-degree arson, receiving a 15-year prison sentence.
Cagle’s court-appointed attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said the fire started after an “ongoing disagreement” Cagle had with his girlfriend.
“He was under the influence at the time, and he piled up her stuff and set it on fire, and that did damage to multiple rooms,” Rhorer said.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
Cagle’s girlfriend had left the hotel when the fire was set, and members of the Bowling Green Fire Department found Cagle unconscious outside the room and treated him for smoke inhalation, an arrest citation said.
When Cagle regained consciousness, he commented to city firefighters that he had set the fire because he was upset at his girlfriend, the arrest citation said.
“He said his girlfriend had left last week and sent him a message earlier tonight that upset him,” the Feb. 18 arrest citation said. “He set a bag of her belongings she left in the room on fire and threw it up against the door to his room.”
The fire set off the sprinkler system in the hotel room, and a number of rooms sustained water damage, court records show.
In addition to the prison sentence, the plea agreement calls for Cagle to pay $1,310 in restitution.
