MORGANTOWN — A Butler County man pleaded guilty in a 2016 double homicide, accepting an agreement that enables him to avoid facing the death penalty.
Charles Lindsey, 38, of Roundhill, pleaded guilty on June 24 in Butler Circuit Court to two counts of murder, admitting to causing the deaths of Cory Hampton, 28, and Britany Tomes, 17, both of Bowling Green.
The bodies of Hampton and Tomes were found Nov. 9, 2016 on Region-Reedyville Road in a burning Ford Crown Victoria registered to Hampton.
The plea agreement Lindsey reached with prosecutors dismisses additional counts of first-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.
A trial had been scheduled to begin in August, at which Lindsey faced the possibility of the death penalty if he had been convicted.
Prosecutors are recommending a life sentence for Lindsey with no opportunity at parole for 20 years.
"We had a trial date set, but we were able to resolve the case after mediation," Butler County Commonwealth's Attorney Blake Chambers said.
Video footage from the hearing in which Lindsey pleaded guilty shows him answering questions from Special Judge John Grise, telling him "no, your honor" when Grise asks if he has been coerced into accepting the plea agreement.
At Lindsey's change of plea hearing, his court-appointed attorney, Eric Clark of the Department of Public Advocacy, read a statement from Lindsey that recounted the events surrounding the crimes.
According to a copy of his statement, Lindsey used a phone belonging to his sister, Helen Rone, to contact Hampton on Nov. 9, 2016, to set up a drug deal in Butler County.
Hampton came to Lindsey's mother's house to pick up Lindsey, who told his then-girlfriend Kayla Ford to have Rone come pick him up in a few minutes.
Lindsey claimed that he did not know Tomes would be with Hampton. The three then traveled for a few minutes before pulling off somewhere on Region-Reedyville Road.
"At that point I had been up for five days straight and was high on meth, weed and Xanax," Lindsey's statement said. "I don't remember exactly what happened next but we started arguing - I had a gun with me and when I realized that both Cory and Britany were shot and they were dead, and no one else was there, I set Cory's car on fire using a bottle of Coleman fluid."
Lindsey was picked up in a car carrying Rone, Ford and Arlexis Kawai, and they traveled to the Corner Market in Butler County for gas and cigarettes.
While parked outside the store, Lindsey told Kawai and Rone that he had killed Hampton and Tomes.
The group then drove to White House, Tenn., where Rone paid for a hotel room for Ford and Lindsey.
"When they left, I gave Arlexis a bag of my clothes and asked him to get rid of them for me," Lindsey's statement said. "Helen and Arlexis came back a few days later to drive me and Kayla back to Kentucky."
The killings were investigated by Kentucky State Police, and the investigation led to criminal charges against Lindsey, Rone, Ford and Kawai.
Ford, Kawai and Rone were initially indicted on two counts of complicity to murder, two counts of facilitation of murder and one count each of first-degree complicity to arson, first-degree facilitation of arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Kawai would go on to plead guilty to charges of first-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence, and he was sentenced to six years in prison.
Ford and Rone each pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence and were placed on probation.
At the 2019 hearing in which they both pleaded guilty, Ford and Rone testified about the events surrounding the killings, detailing Lindsey arranging the meeting with Hampton and following them to the site of the meeting.
Ford testified at the time that she recalled seeing Lindsey leave the house with a container of lighter fluid, and when she arrived to pick up Lindsey, she saw smoke coming from the front of Hampton's car and Lindsey wearing a black glove on his right hand.
Rone testified in court in 2019 that, after buying a hotel room for Ford and Lindsey, Lindsey gave some clothing to her and Kawai that he told them to burn.
Rone testified that she and Kawai tossed the clothing into a field after they weren't successful at burning it.
Lindsey will be sentenced Sept. 2 by Grise.