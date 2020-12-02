A Canadian citizen suspected of taking part in a scheme to defraud people who believed they were paying to have loved ones released from jail pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bowling Green.
Joasch Charles, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Charles was indicted in June by a federal grand jury, named as one of a group of co-conspirators believed to be involved in a plot that netted the scammers hundreds of thousands of dollars earlier this year.
According to the federal indictment, Charles researched empty homes online during February and March of this year, providing a list of addresses to a contact participating in the scheme.
Victims would be contacted over the phone and told a loved one of theirs had been arrested, and the victims were then asked to send money to one of the addresses collected by Charles in order to secure their freedom.
Charles picked up packages in Bowling Green, Nashville, Atlanta and Orlando, the indictment said.
“Joasch Charles would confirm with a contact once he had picked up the package and would then be directed to a location where he would drop off the package,” the indictment said. “Drop off locations included addresses in Florida, New York and Boston.”
A total of 17 victims were listed in the indictment and identified as having lost a combined $201,600 between March 8-13, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell said the fraud was more extensive.
When Sewell went over the terms of the plea agreement in court on Wednesday, he said that the intended loss in the scam amounted to $592,450.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Charles would be ordered to pay $420,867 in restitution and be subject to a punishment at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines for his case.
Local law enforcement began its investigation March 10, when the Bowling Green Police Department received complaints from other agencies regarding fraud investigations that outlined the conspiracy.
City police officers were provided with the locations and tracking number for packages that victims had sent, with police finding a package at the front door of a Chippewa Drive residence.
According to a criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Andrew Martin, city police conducted surveillance at the Chippewa Drive address until Charles arrived on March 14 to pick up the package.
“Charles was stopped by BGPD and it was determined he had approximately $333,166 (in) cash and a money-counting machine in his vehicle,” Martin said in the complaint, which was unsealed in June.
In a subsequent police interview, Charles provided more details about the scheme, saying that he had secured a $5,000 loan through a Canadian connection from a man he knew as “Phillip” for his online business, and “Phillip” then lent Charles another $20,000 after the first loan had been repaid.
When Charles fell behind on payments on the second loan, “Phillip” tasked Charles with various jobs to pay down the debt, resulting in Charles’ involvement in the conspiracy, according to the criminal complaint.
Charles, who is free on bond, is set to return to court Feb. 24 to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
