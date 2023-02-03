A man charged in connection with a fatal shooting last year in Logan County made his first court appearance Thursday.
Laotis Larnell Buckley, 25, of Hopkinsville, was arraigned in Logan Circuit Court on a charge of murder by complicity.
Buckley is accused of being complicit in the death of Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tenn.
Burks was found Aug. 13 with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead where a field party was being held.
Buckley pleaded not guilty and requested a trial date, and Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks set a jury trial for Aug. 28.
Buckley is among three charged in connection with the shooting.
Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville, is charged with murder, and has pleaded not guilty in Logan Circuit Court. Poindexter’s brother, a juvenile, is also charged in the incident.
According to an affidavit filed by Kentucky State Police in support of a search warrant, Buckley was present at the party with Poindexter and his brother, riding in the front passenger seat of a car belonging to Poindexter’s mother.
Interviews with witnesses and examination of evidence at the scene led police to conclude that Poindexter fired the shot that killed Burks, KSP Detective Graham Rutherford said in the affidavit.
“Laotis Buckley discharged a firearm 11 times, with three of the projectiles impacting ... a vehicle belonging to Joshua Burks,” Rutherford said in the filing.
In court Thursday, Logan County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Beard said Buckley and the juvenile blame each other for the 11 shots that were fired.
According to court records, KSP received information on Sept. 20 that shell casings recovered from the scene of the homicide could be connected through a ballistics examination to a firearm seized on Sept. 6 by police in Hopkinsville during a traffic stop involving the juvenile.
Buckley is in the Logan County Detention Center under a $1 million cash bond.
