A man charged in a deadly ATV crash in Warren County was arraigned Tuesday.
McKinley Brown, 23, of Burkesville, appeared over video conference with his attorney, Taylor Broderick, on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense within 10 years).
Brown is accused of driving an ATV while impaired that rolled into a creek near Eden Road early Jan. 3, trapping passenger Hope E. Turner, 22, of Bowling Green, underwater.
Broderick entered a not guilty plea on Brown’s behalf. Warren Circuit Court Judge Steve Wilson set a pretrial conference for Sept. 7.
During the hearing, Broderick said she received discovery evidence in the case Monday from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron.
On Friday, Broderick filed a motion for discovery that included a request for the identity of expert witnesses and opinions they have reached on matters in the case.
The motion also requested an immediate opportunity to inspect the ATV involved in the crash.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into Turner’s death.
The sheriff’s office was contacted early Jan. 3 about the crash, and law enforcement arrived at the site of the ATV after traveling a field and following a trail to the bank of the creek.
WCSO Deputy Sam Scarborough wrote in an arrest citation that he encountered Brown near the creek, noting that Brown was “wet all over and very upset.”
A witness at the scene reported that Brown had been driving the ATV and Turner was the passenger, though the witness said he didn’t see the vehicle go into the water, the citation said.
Turner was unresponsive when she was freed from the ATV.
The citation said empty beer cans were found in the vehicle and floating in the water.
Law enforcement obtained a blood sample from Brown at The Medical Center, and he was then arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter and DUI.
A grand jury returned a more serious charge of murder last month. Brown is currently free on a $25,000 cash bond.
