FRANKLIN – A Bowling Green man accused in the death of a woman found in a Simpson County hotel room was due to appear in court Thursday.
Kristen Neil Tunks, 52, was set to be arraigned in Simpson District Court on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Tunks is accused of causing the death of Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, of Auburn, whose body was found by friends on Dec. 11 in a room at Holiday Inn Express in Franklin.
According to a criminal complaint filed in support of an arrest warrant, Franklin Police Department detectives found a green bank bag with documents belonging to Tunks lying next to it in the hotel room.
An autopsy revealed that Peacock died from manual strangulation and had skull fractures, court records show.
Tunks was arrested Dec. 19 by the Bowling Green Police Department at The Mint gaming hall in Bowling Green.
He was later taken to Simpson County Detention Center and jailed under a $500,000 cash bond.
Police interviewed friends of Peacock who said they had gathered at the hotel with her in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 and spent some time at The Mint gaming hall in Franklin before returning to the hotel.
Through interviews, police learned that Peacock was last seen alive around 5:21 a.m., Dec. 11.
Hotel surveillance footage documents a man, who police identified as Tunks, get off an elevator at 5:19 a.m. and go to a hotel room with Peacock.
According to the criminal complaint, Peacock is seen on the video going into a neighboring hotel room at 5:23 a.m. before returning to her room at 5:26 a.m.
Tunks is seen leaving the room around 5:57 a.m., but then returns around 6:01 a.m. and remains in the room until 6:10 a.m.
“Ms. Peacock never returns to the hallway once Tunks leaves the room,” Franklin Police Department Detective Canaan Scott said in the criminal complaint, adding that video shows Tunks pulling the bank bag from the rear waistband of his pants before entering the hotel room at one point.
Friends found Peacock’s body in the room around 7:59 a.m., but an alert was sent to a friend’s phone from a Life360 location-sharing app on Peacock’s phone around 6:43 a.m.
The alert revealed that Peacock’s phone was somewhere on Interstate 65.
“Detectives were able to retrieve the phone from Interstate 65 between the 14.6 to 14.8 mile marker that belonged to Ms. Peacock,” Scott said in the complaint.
