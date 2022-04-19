A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple juveniles in Warren County while being a fugitive from Alabama on similar rape allegations was arraigned Tuesday.
Robert Blake McClure, 37, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree sexual abuse.
Indictments returned against McClure said he is accused of raping an 8-year-old juvenile sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. The unlawful transaction count concerns the same juvenile.
The sexual abuse charge is based on an allegation that McClure subjected a 13-year-old juvenile to sexual contact sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 4.
A public defender was appointed to represent McClure. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
McClure was arrested Feb. 4 by the Bowling Green Police Department on a fugitive warrant out of Alabama, where court records indicate he faces charges based on allegations that he sexually assaulted a juvenile there.
On Feb. 9, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of sexual abuse by a woman who told deputies that her daughter had reported being sexually assaulted by a friend who had been staying with them, later identified as McClure.
The 8-year-old named in court records as the victim was interviewed the next day at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, during which she disclosed that McClure, who she knew as “Blake,” put her hand down her pants and rubbed her genitalia while the two were in the living room of their home, according to an affidavit filed by WCSO Detective Robert Smith.
The girl told her parents about the incident late in December and said during the forensic interview at the child advocacy center that McClure moved out of the house the next day, the affidavit said.
Law enforcement interviewed the girl’s parents, learning that the girl’s stepfather had previously met McClure in prison and that McClure reached out to him “stating his life was in shambles and he needed to leave Alabama,” Smith said in the affidavit.
In early December, McClure moved in with the family, who also helped him get a job in the area.
The girl’s stepfather said he learned of the allegations against McClure in Alabama when McClure was “beating himself up” on his back porch.
The stepfather told police that McClure had just been on the phone with his wife in Alabama “trying to convince her to tell the detectives she and the victim were lying.”
“(The stepfather) stated (McClure) was trying to get the charges dropped because Blake knows what happens to guys like him when they go to prison,” Smith said in the affidavit.
After the juvenile disclosed the incident to her parents, they confronted McClure with the child present, but the child said at that point that McClure had tickled her near her private area, court records said.
McClure moved out of the house and went to live with a girlfriend in Bowling Green, and he was arrested on the Alabama warrant Feb. 4.
On Feb. 9, the child’s aunt contacted her parents to let them know she had learned about an active case involving the 13-year-old daughter of McClure’s girlfriend.
An arrest citation said McClure allegedly touched the 13-year-old’s buttocks and attempted to film her in the bathroom.
The 8-year-old’s parents spoke with her again about the December incident, and she shared with them that she had been molested, court records said.
Law enforcement officers were provided with text messages between the 8-year-old’s stepfather and McClure’s wife in Alabama, and the stepfather said McClure’s wife had contacted him when McClure moved to Kentucky to warn him to “watch out for” him and that “he was not right,” Smith’s affidavit said.
McClure was interviewed at BGPD headquarters, during which he said there were rape allegations against him in Alabama shortly before he moved to Kentucky.
McClure denied touching anyone in a sexual manner, admitting only to playing with the girls and giving them “horse bites,” the affidavit said.
During the interview, BGPD Detective David Grimley read some of McClure’s internet search history to him, police having obtained a search warrant for his phone.
“This had a physical effect on Blake, he appeared to be defeated and offered no response, other than dropping his head,” Smith said in the affidavit.
A pretrial conference has been set for June 7.
