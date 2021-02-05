A Smiths Grove man was arrested early Thursday after Warren County deputies received information that the man tried to kill a woman.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check around 1:10 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Mount Union Church Road after a woman contacted a friend and said a man had come to the residence and tried to kill her and would not let her leave.
Deputies were able to see the man and woman through the front door and communicated with the man, identified as Benjamin Morgan, through the door.
Neither the man nor the woman spoke further with deputies or allowed them inside, so deputies obtained an arrest warrant and entered the residence through an unlocked back door.
Morgan, 29, was arrested on charges of second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault, while the woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
