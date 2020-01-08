A homeless man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of stealing a tip jar collecting donations for a Bowling Green Police Department officer who is battling cancer.
The jar was reported stolen from Jet’s Pizza, 1626 Campbell Lane. The store had set up the jar to raise funds for Officer Ed Pulley, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Police learned that Quintin Cook, 21, and another man entered the store Tuesday, with Cook grabbing the jar while employees were distracted and fleeing the store, an arrest citation said.
City police later received a tip that Cook and the other man had a camp set up behind McDonald’s, 1616 Campbell Lane, and police located the camp and detained the two men.
Cook confessed to taking the jar and told police he had spent the money on food, according to his arrest citation.
“When asked what he did with the tip jar, Cook advised he ‘tossed it so he would not get in trouble,’ ” the citation said.
Officers located the jar several yards behind the tent. The man with Cook denied any involvement and Cook reported the theft was his idea, according to court records.
Cook was charged with theft by unlawful taking (less than $500) and tampering with physical evidence. He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.