A pursuit involving Cave City officers ended with an arrest Saturday after the suspect’s car crashed.
The Cave City Police Department said officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Colorado at Five Star Food Mart that had a registration plate that expired in 2017.
The vehicle sped off, nearly striking a car parked at the store before fleeing onto Mammoth Cave Street, police said. An officer attempted to block the Colorado at the railroad crossing but had to swerve out of the way due to the vehicle’s high rate of speed.
The pursuit continued onto Ky. 70, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph, police said.
After traveling through Griderville, Hiseville and Knob Lick, the pursuit ended in Sulphur Well in Metcalfe County when the driver of the Colorado lost control and crashed, landing on the driver’s side door in the path of an oncoming patrol car, police said.
The driver, identified as Cody Norris, 26, and a passenger, Laymon Shaw, were trapped in the vehicle.
Another person, Jonathon Coe, exited the vehicle through the back window and was detained.
Norris was arrested on charges that included unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving on a license suspended for DUI and numerous traffic offenses.
