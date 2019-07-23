A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday evening after his mother reported that he attempted to kill her.
Matthew Ryan Harr, 33, was charged with attempted murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense), third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to an arrest citation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded around 6:30 p.m. to a Lamplighter Drive residence regarding a disturbance.
Deputies saw Harr standing over his mother, who was under some bushes next to a garage.
After Harr was detained, his mother said Harr assaulted her and attempted to run her over with his vehicle, telling deputies that she had to roll beneath the bushes to avoid his vehicle.
Harr's vehicle struck his mother's vehicle, which was parked in the garage.
Harr's mother reported that he had threatened to kill her multiple times during the incident and said Harr had been drinking before the incident, according to the arrest citation.
A witness reported seeing Harr beat his mother in the driveway and drive his vehicle until it struck one car parked inside the garage, the citation said.
